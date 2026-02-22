L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank and LIC were the biggest gainers

Market cap of India's top 6 firms up by ₹63,478cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:08 pm Feb 22, 2026

The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies in India rose by ₹63,478.46 crore last week. The major contributors to this growth were Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI), which emerged as the biggest gainers during this period. The BSE Sensex index also witnessed a marginal increase of 187.95 points or 0.22% over the same time.