Market cap of India's top 6 firms up by ₹63,478cr
What's the story
The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies in India rose by ₹63,478.46 crore last week. The major contributors to this growth were Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI), which emerged as the biggest gainers during this period. The BSE Sensex index also witnessed a marginal increase of 187.95 points or 0.22% over the same time.
Valuation shifts
L&T, SBI, HDFC Bank and LIC were the biggest gainers
The market capitalization of L&T saw a massive jump of ₹28,523.31 crore to ₹6,02,552.24 crore. SBI's market valuation also witnessed an impressive rise by ₹16,015.12 crore to reach ₹11,22,581.56 crore. Other gainers during this period included HDFC Bank whose valuation climbed by ₹9,617.56 crore to ₹14,03,239.48 crore, and LIC which edged higher by ₹5,977.12 crore reaching a total of ₹5,52,203.92 crore.
Gains
Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries also witnessed gains
Bajaj Finance's market capitalization saw an increase of ₹3,142.36 crore to end at ₹6,40,387 crore. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries's valuation went up by a marginal ₹202.99 crore to reach ₹19,21,678.78 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization took a hit of ₹15,338.66 crore to settle at ₹11,27,705.37 crore. ICICI Bank also witnessed a decline in its valuation by ₹14,632.10 crore to reach ₹9,97,346.67 crore.
Declines
Infosys, TCS saw declines
Infosys's market capitalization fell by ₹6,791.58 crore last week to end at ₹5,48,496.14 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a dip of around ₹1,989.95 crore in its market valuation.