a16z puts 44% of recent AI investments into international founders
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is putting 44% of its recent AI investments into startups that have an international founder.
Gabriel Vasquez, a partner focusing on AI apps and the firm's global investment strategy, says building from both home countries and Silicon Valley gives these founders a real edge.
With AI booming, he believes there are more chances than ever for immigrant and international talent to make it big.
Gabriel Vasquez: AI opens global markets
Vasquez points out that in just the past few years, it has become much easier for international startups to land major clients worldwide, thanks to AI making this shift a reality.
Plus, with Silicon Valley's talent crunch, a16z is scouting places like Stockholm and European academic spinouts for fresh ideas.
All this means the next wave of top AI companies could come from anywhere, not just California.