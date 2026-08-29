Andreessen Horowitz launches $1.1B AI infrastructure fund focused on hardware
What's the story
Leading venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), has announced the launch of its latest artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure fund, the "Machine Age Fund." The new fund has raised a whopping $1.1 billion and will mainly focus on investing in hardware rather than software. The move is aimed at accelerating the physical development of AI technology by investing in essential components like computer chips, memory storage devices, data centers, and robotics.
Investment strategy
Fund to invest in data centers, robotics, and home appliances
The Machine Age Fund will also invest in data centers, robotics, and home appliances.
In an interview with Bloomberg News, a16z general partner Raghu Raghuram said this new fund is a response to the increasing demand for physical technology to meet the needs of AI start-ups.
He noted that advances in AI workloads are causing massive spikes in computing demand and creating bottlenecks across existing hardware and supply chains.
Diverse portfolio
Fund to focus on early-stage start-ups
The Machine Age Fund will primarily invest in early-stage start-ups, with some capital allocated for more mature companies.
Raghuram said they decided to raise a new, separate fund because physical investments often come with different needs, including unique underwriting and larger initial capital requirements.
He highlighted that investments for chip companies could be even bigger than those for model makers at inception.
Market demand
Need for AI infrastructure echoed by NVIDIA's CEO
The need for more AI infrastructure was also highlighted during an earnings call for NVIDIA, where CEO Jensen Huang said the demand for the company's chips is growing beyond 70% in fiscal year 2028 but is constrained by supply.
Despite its long history of software investments, a16z has always paid attention to hardware and recently backed several hardware companies like Unconventional AI and Mind Robotics.