AAA Technologies approves 4 subsidiaries, AAA Semiconductor to design chips
AAA Technologies is taking a big step by approved setting up four new subsidiaries in Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, and India.
The highlight? Their Indian arm, AAA Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. will focus on designing semiconductor chips and edge AI processors, with a proposed share capital of up to ₹20 lakh.
Other subsidiaries: IT audits cybersecurity forensics
The other subsidiaries are set to work on information systems audits, cybersecurity, IT governance, and digital forensics.
Each branch will have its own capital setup and will start operations once they get the green light from local authorities.
This move is all about boosting AAA Technologies's global reach and expanding into new tech territory.