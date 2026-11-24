AAA: US gas drops to $3.61 per gallon before Thanksgiving
Good news for anyone hitting the road this Thanksgiving: US gas prices just dropped to $3.61 per gallon, the lowest since March, said AAA.
After weeks of steady declines, mostly thanks to falling crude oil prices, travelers can expect a little less pain at the pump this holiday.
Crude oil drops more than 22%
Crude oil prices have dropped more than 22% in the past month as global tensions eased, which helped bring down gas costs nationwide.
Plus, some states like North Carolina and Indiana paused their gas taxes for now, so drivers there are seeing prices dip below $3 per gallon.
Even though average prices are still higher than last year by about 54 cents, experts think we might see more savings soon.