Aadhaar biometric needed for subsidized LPG refills from October 1
From October 1, you'll need to complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication if you want to keep getting subsidized LPG refills.
The government says this step is meant to make sure only verified users get the subsidy and to stop misuse of domestic cylinders.
Around 274.3 million people have already finished the process, either through the delivery person bringing your next cylinder can carry out the biometric verification through the oil marketing company's mobile app or by visiting their local distributor.
Can buy cylinders without subsidy
If you haven't done the Aadhaar authentication, don't worry; you can still buy an LPG cylinder, but booking a refill at the subsidized or regulated price will remain unavailable until the Aadhaar authentication is completed.
Once you finish the process, your regular subsidy will kick back in.
The ministry has advised consumers to complete the process before October 1 to avoid any interruption in booking subsidized LPG refills.