Aadhaar biometric needed for subsidized LPG refills from October 1

From October 1, you'll need to complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication if you want to keep getting subsidized LPG refills.

The government says this step is meant to make sure only verified users get the subsidy and to stop misuse of domestic cylinders.

Around 274.3 million people have already finished the process, either through the delivery person bringing your next cylinder can carry out the biometric verification through the oil marketing company's mobile app or by visiting their local distributor.