Aadhaar updates now cost more: Check fees, validity, and more
Starting October 1, 2025, UIDAI is hiking the fees for updating your Aadhaar details.
These new prices will stick around until September 30, 2028, and they cover everything from changing your name or address to updating biometrics.
If you or your family need to tweak Aadhaar info soon, here's the lowdown.
What are the new fees?
Updating demographic details like name or address will now cost ₹75 (up from ₹50).
Biometric updates—think fingerprints or photos—will be ₹125 for now and jump to ₹150 after October 2028.
Document updates at enrollment centers are also ₹75, but you can still update documents online for free until June 14, 2026.
Aadhaar printouts via eKYC go from ₹40 to ₹50 later.
Home enrollment is now a steep ₹700 (plus ₹350 per extra household member).
Children aged 5-7 and 15-17 get their first mandatory biometric update free, and for those aged 7-15, the biometric update fee is waived until September 30, 2026.
UIDAI suggests combining updates and using the online portal whenever possible to keep costs down.