Aadhaar updates now cost more: Check fees, validity, and more

What are the new fees?

Updating demographic details like name or address will now cost ₹75 (up from ₹50).

Biometric updates—think fingerprints or photos—will be ₹125 for now and jump to ₹150 after October 2028.

Document updates at enrollment centers are also ₹75, but you can still update documents online for free until June 14, 2026.

Aadhaar printouts via eKYC go from ₹40 to ₹50 later.

Home enrollment is now a steep ₹700 (plus ₹350 per extra household member).

Children aged 5-7 and 15-17 get their first mandatory biometric update free, and for those aged 7-15, the biometric update fee is waived until September 30, 2026.

UIDAI suggests combining updates and using the online portal whenever possible to keep costs down.