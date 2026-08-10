AAI asked to relax rules as Adani Airports seeks airline
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been asked to relax the provision in concession agreements that stop companies from owning both airports and airlines.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the request in Parliament, and reports said the Adani Airports Holding Limited, already running eight airports in its kitty, wants a shot at starting its own airline.
MP Brittas questions competition and consultation
MP John Brittas raised concerns about how relaxing these rules could affect fair competition, slot allocation, airport charges, and equal access for other airlines.
He also wondered if regulators like the Competition Commission or the DGCA were consulted.
For now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation hasn't reviewed the proposal yet.
Airline ownership caps 10% and 26%
Right now, airports in Delhi and Mumbai cap airline ownership at 10%, while Noida and Navi Mumbai allow up to 26%.
There are also limits on how much airports can own of airlines.