Aakrit Vaish says Activate's ₹1000cr AI fund oversubscribed to $105 million
Big news for tech lovers: Early-stage AI investments in India have hit a record high, according to Aakrit Vaish, founder of Activate.
Its new ₹1,000 crore AI fund was so popular it beat its original target and had to be bumped up from $75 million to $105 million.
It's a sign that investors are seriously excited about building the next wave of AI here.
Activate to back core AI startups
The fund is backed by founders and senior executives from more than 35 unicorns, 15 researchers from Silicon Valley, and partners from global venture firms like Khosla Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.
Activate plans to invest in startups working on core AI tech, including tools that power everything from AI labs and AI services to deeptech and infrastructure.
It's all about helping Indian startups shape the future of AI.