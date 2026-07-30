ABB and Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive energy upgrades in Indian manufacturing
India's manufacturing scene is leveling up its energy game thanks to ABB and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push.
Most factories here still use old-school motors that eat up tons of electricity, but now upgrades like efficient motors, variable speed drives, and digital monitoring are rolling out.
The goal? Lower costs and less pollution, pretty cool for both the planet and local industry.
ABB invests $75 million in India motors
Even though India scores high on digital readiness, mixing new tech with older machines isn't always easy.
ABB has invested about $75 million to help bridge that gap, including making advanced IE5 motors right here at home.
Sectors from cement to electric vehicles are jumping on board, while big projects like metro expansions and Vande Bharat trains are fueling demand for smarter systems.
As ABB's Sanjeev Arora said, the company is all in on helping industries hit their sustainability targets with better motor-driven solutions.