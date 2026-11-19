Abhinav Agarwal leaves Amazon after 16 years at Prime India
Abhinav Agarwal, who led product, marketing and engineering at Amazon's Prime India, has called it a wrap after a long 16-year journey with the company.
Starting out as a network planning manager in September 2010, he moved through roles in supply chain and advertising before taking charge of product and engineering for Amazon Prime in India in October 2021.
Agarwal thanked Amazon, plans next adventure
Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, Agarwal thanked Amazon for letting him "learn and grow," and shared he's now gearing up for his next adventure at the crossroads of commerce, logistics, and product.
His departure marks a big shift for Prime Video India as he moves on to fresh challenges.