About 200,000 Indian households using GLP-1 drugs: PwC wellness survey
About 200,000 Indian households are turning to GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro to manage diabetes or obesity, according to a new PwC wellness survey.
Many households are concentrated in the top five or six metros, spending ₹8,000 to ₹16,000 a month on these medications.
With the number of households consuming them doubling every year, this trend is quickly picking up speed.
Survey finds 67% of Indians stressed
A recent survey found that while nearly everyone wants to focus on long-term health, 67% of people feel held back by stress, fatigue, or low energy.
There's also growing concern about food safety, especially things like microplastics, showing just how much health challenges are on Indians's minds lately.