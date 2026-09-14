ABP Education, YoLearn.ai partner to target 250 million Indian K-12 students
Business
ABP Education is teaming up with YoLearn.ai, a Noida-based startup using artificial intelligence, or AI, to make school learning more personal and accessible.
The goal? To bring smarter, customized tutoring to 250 million K-12 students across India, a big step for digital education here.
Voice-first YoLearn.ai reaches about 100 million students
Started by IIT graduates, YoLearn.ai already reaches about 100 million students in 25,000 schools as part of the combined ABP/YoLearn network.
Their voice-first platform works in English, Hindi, or any of 22 Indian languages and helps teachers plan lessons and assess students for CBSE, ICSE, and state boards.
With ABP's support, their AI tools will roll out even wider starting the 2026-27 school year.