Abu Dhabi courts grant Binance $6.5B freeze after October hack
Binance just scored a massive $6.5 billion global freezing order from Abu Dhabi's courts after hackers hit the crypto exchange on October 29, 2026.
The move is aimed at locking down assets linked to the attack and stopping hackers from cashing out.
Ruling orders blockchain wallet address updates
The court's ruling includes special orders to protect stolen funds and even brings in a blockchain-based system that keeps updating wallet addresses for fast asset freezes.
Binance says all user assets affected by the October incident have been fully replenished, and some named defendants actually helped freeze stolen assets, so they're not in trouble.
The law firm Gibson Dunn is backing Binance, showing how quickly these courts can tackle big crypto cases.