Abyro Capital, T-Hub launch Beacon accelerator for Indian space-tech startups
Business
Abyro Capital, a U.S.-based venture capital firm, is teaming up with T-Hub to launch Beacon, a new space-tech accelerator for Indian startups.
The program kicks off August 3 and aims to help early-stage innovators connect with big investors and industry leaders.
Beacon 8-week program with $500,000 funding
Startups accepted into Beacon get $500,000 in seed funding, expert mentorship, and a shot at global markets through an eight-week program.
Applications are open from August 3 to August 21.
Abyro's founder, Vamsi Kora, says the goal is to build world-class space-tech companies that tackle tough engineering challenges.