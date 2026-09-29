Accel, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed reject 'anti AI' label at conclave

At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru, top investors from Accel, Elevation Capital, and Lightspeed pushed back on claims that India is "anti-AI."

While they admitted India doesn't have as many big AI infrastructure companies as the US they see huge potential in areas like AI-powered apps, data centers, and energy.

As Lightspeed partner Rahul Taneja put it, "India may have just one company building foundational models. But there is a lot of opportunity in areas such as energy, data centers, connectivity, tooling, platforms and applications."