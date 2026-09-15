Accenture agrees to pay $25 million to settle US DEI probe
Business
Accenture just agreed to pay $25 million to settle a US government investigation into its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices.
The company was accused of factoring in race and sex for jobs and promotions, a move the Trump administration called discriminatory.
Accenture says it followed the law but decided to settle rather than drag things out in court.
Deloitte and IBM face DEI scrutiny
This isn't just about Accenture: other big consulting firms like Deloitte and IBM have also faced similar scrutiny, settling for millions of dollars.
With the government putting more pressure on DEI initiatives, many companies are rethinking how they approach diversity at work.
Accenture says it's cooperating with the review and is ready to move forward.