Accenture appoints Pradeep Prabhala as new India Market Unit head
Business
Accenture just named Pradeep Prabhala as the new head of its India Market Unit, starting September 1.
He'll be teaming up with Indian businesses to boost growth using AI and data, and will also help global companies set up innovation hubs (called Global Capability Centers).
Pradeep Prabhala over 20 years' experience
With more than 20 years' experience in growth strategy, AI, supply chain transformation, and sustainability, Prabhala knows his stuff.
He's led big teams at McKinsey & Company and Monitor Deloitte, helping brands expand and innovate.
Way back at Hindustan Unilever, he helped launch its modern trade business in India, a move that shows he's all about fresh ideas and making things happen with tech.