Accenture commits ₹355.4cr for 345,872 sq ft Pune lease

Global capability centers drive record leasing

Along with Pune, Accenture has also picked up major spaces in Noida and Kolkata this year.

It's part of a bigger trend: global companies are choosing cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru for their talent and cost benefits.

In fact, these three cities made up almost two-thirds of all new office space in India last year, with global capability centers driving record leasing activity early this year.