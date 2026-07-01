Accenture commits ₹355.4cr for 345,872 sq ft Pune lease
Business
Accenture has leased 345,872 sq ft at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Pune's Wakad area, locking in a ₹355.4 crore commitment over the next 10 years.
This comes right after their massive Hyderabad deal last month (more than 1 million sq ft for about ₹900 crore), showing they're seriously scaling up in India.
Global capability centers drive record leasing
Along with Pune, Accenture has also picked up major spaces in Noida and Kolkata this year.
It's part of a bigger trend: global companies are choosing cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru for their talent and cost benefits.
In fact, these three cities made up almost two-thirds of all new office space in India last year, with global capability centers driving record leasing activity early this year.