Accenture cuts shareholder returns to at least $9.5B, prioritizes acquisitions
Accenture is dialing down what it returns to shareholders in the current fiscal year to August 2027, at least $9.5 billion, compared with $11.5 billion in the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended August 2026),
even though its revenue in the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended August 2026) grew by 6% to $74.2 billion.
Instead of bigger dividends and buybacks, the company's shifting focus toward buying up other businesses.
Accenture earmarks $8B for acquisitions
Accenture has set aside $8 billion for acquisitions in the current fiscal year (to August 2027), with a big chunk aimed at cybersecurity and high-demand tech like data and AI.
CEO Julie Sweet says these deals are crucial for long-term growth.
To make it happen, Accenture's long-term debt almost doubled to $10 billion in the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended August 2026), showing just how serious it is about investing in the future over short-term payouts.