Accenture cuts shareholder returns to at least $9.5B, prioritizes acquisitions

Accenture is dialing down what it returns to shareholders in the current fiscal year to August 2027, at least $9.5 billion, compared with $11.5 billion in the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended August 2026),

even though its revenue in the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ended August 2026) grew by 6% to $74.2 billion.

Instead of bigger dividends and buybacks, the company's shifting focus toward buying up other businesses.