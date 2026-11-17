Accenture LearnVantage, Google Cloud to upgrade AI education across India
Accenture LearnVantage and Google Cloud are partnering to upgrade AI education in over 1,000 schools and colleges across India.
By blending Accenture's teaching know-how with Google Cloud's Digital Campus tools, the goal is to offer hands-on AI training and certifications that actually matter for today's job market.
It's all about helping students get ready for a future shaped by digital technology.
Accenture Google Cloud launching AI labs
The plan includes setting up Centers of Excellence that will serve as hubs for innovation, applied learning and industry collaboration, plus launching AI Labs in schools powered by Google Gemini.
Colleges and universities will get access to dedicated centers and academies focused on emerging technologies.
With personalized coaching tools, AI-driven content and multilingual voice capabilities, the program aims to make learning about AI more approachable, opening doors for students to build real skills and boost their career options in the digital world.