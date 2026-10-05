Accenture posts strong Q4 as AI lifts, Indian IT mixed
Accenture just posted a strong fourth quarter, with revenue of $18.68 billion, up 7% in constant currency terms, outperforming expectations.
Its forecast for 3% to 6% growth through FY2027 signals steady demand in tech, especially around AI projects.
With nearly 100 more clients starting advanced AI work this quarter (more than 400 in FY26), the outlook for Indian IT remains mixed, though experts warn that AI-driven productivity and tighter spending could bring challenges.
Pricing pressure hits large firms
Even with positive signs, pricing pressure and tough competition remain big hurdles, especially for larger firms that struggle to turn deals into revenue quickly.
Ashis Dash from Systematix Group points out that while sectors like BFSI and healthcare look solid, midsize players like Coforge, Persistent Systems and Mphasis might have an edge.
Going forward, Indian IT companies may need to focus more on cost-efficiency and expansion of global capability centers to keep growing.