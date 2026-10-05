Accenture posts strong Q4 as AI lifts, Indian IT mixed

Accenture just posted a strong fourth quarter, with revenue of $18.68 billion, up 7% in constant currency terms, outperforming expectations.

Its forecast for 3% to 6% growth through FY2027 signals steady demand in tech, especially around AI projects.

With nearly 100 more clients starting advanced AI work this quarter (more than 400 in FY26), the outlook for Indian IT remains mixed, though experts warn that AI-driven productivity and tighter spending could bring challenges.