Accenture shares surge boosts confidence in Indian IT and AI

Accenture's strong financial results just gave the Indian IT sector a much-needed confidence boost.

On October 1, Accenture's shares surged more than 20%, signaling that clients are spending again and market conditions are looking up.

This good news also sparked more investor interest in Indian tech giants like Infosys and Wipro, whose U.S.-listed shares (ADRs) climbed up to 8%.

Analysts say it's a sign that embracing AI could help these companies build stronger client ties and offer more value.