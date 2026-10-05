Accenture shares surge boosts confidence in Indian IT and AI
Accenture's strong financial results just gave the Indian IT sector a much-needed confidence boost.
On October 1, Accenture's shares surged more than 20%, signaling that clients are spending again and market conditions are looking up.
This good news also sparked more investor interest in Indian tech giants like Infosys and Wipro, whose U.S.-listed shares (ADRs) climbed up to 8%.
Analysts say it's a sign that embracing AI could help these companies build stronger client ties and offer more value.
Julie Sweet notes margins near 16%
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said the demand for AI is broadening because of both the depth and breadth of our expertise.
Stable and improving margins close to 16% indicate moderation in pricing pressures, and the industry is betting on AI to lead the way as Indian IT gradually bounces back from recent challenges.