Accenture trims revenue growth forecast to 3%-4%, shares fell 18%
Business
Accenture just trimmed its yearly revenue growth estimate to 3% to 4% (down from 3% to 5%) after seeing deals take longer to close and decisions drag out.
Add in global tensions like conflicts in West Asia, and the company's stock dropped 18% on Thursday, June 18, which definitely got people's attention.
IT companies pause projects, prioritize cybersecurity
This move is a red flag for the whole IT industry, which is already feeling pressure from tighter budgets and shifting priorities.
According to Gartner, companies are putting big projects on hold and focusing more on things like cybersecurity and AI compliance instead of routine upgrades.
As Avinash Vashistha put it, the revision is a "macroscopic warning indicator" that implies a "sharp re-pricing" for many tech service providers.