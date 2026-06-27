Accenture trims revenue growth forecast to 3%-4%, shares fell 18%

IT companies pause projects, prioritize cybersecurity

This move is a red flag for the whole IT industry, which is already feeling pressure from tighter budgets and shifting priorities.

According to Gartner, companies are putting big projects on hold and focusing more on things like cybersecurity and AI compliance instead of routine upgrades.

As Avinash Vashistha put it, the revision is a "macroscopic warning indicator" that implies a "sharp re-pricing" for many tech service providers.