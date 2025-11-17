AceVector, Snapdeal's parent, gets SEBI green light for IPO
AceVector—the company behind Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands—just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch its IPO.
The regulator's approval landed recently, setting the stage for AceVector to hit the public markets soon.
What does AceVector actually do?
AceVector runs Snapdeal, a budget-friendly e-commerce platform where most orders are under ₹599.
They also own Unicommerce (a software platform helping over 7,500 merchants manage online sales) and Stellaro Brands (which builds consumer labels like Rangita).
In 2025's festive season, Snapdeal saw sales jump by 60%, while Unicommerce posted a strong 75% annual recurring revenue growth.
Key numbers and IPO details
AceVector reported ₹380 crore revenue in FY24 but still had an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹16 crore.
They started their confidential IPO filing in July 2025. IIFL and CLSA are managing the process.
This move comes as India sees a wave of new IPOs.