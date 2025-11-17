AceVector, Snapdeal's parent, gets SEBI green light for IPO

AceVector runs Snapdeal , a budget-friendly e-commerce platform where most orders are under ₹599. They also own Unicommerce (a software platform helping over 7,500 merchants manage online sales) and Stellaro Brands (which builds consumer labels like Rangita). In 2025's festive season, Snapdeal saw sales jump by 60%, while Unicommerce posted a strong 75% annual recurring revenue growth.

Key numbers and IPO details

AceVector reported ₹380 crore revenue in FY24 but still had an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹16 crore.

They started their confidential IPO filing in July 2025. IIFL and CLSA are managing the process.

This move comes as India sees a wave of new IPOs.