SEBI wants to double India's retail investors in the next few years Business Nov 17, 2025

SEBI is aiming to get a lot more Indians investing—hoping to double the number of investors in just 3-5 years.

Right now, only about 1 in 10 households actually invest, even though most people have heard of the stock market and many are curious.

To make things easier, SEBI is rolling out simpler rules, digital sign-ups, and special outreach for women and folks in smaller towns.