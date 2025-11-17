SEBI wants to double India's retail investors in the next few years
SEBI is aiming to get a lot more Indians investing—hoping to double the number of investors in just 3-5 years.
Right now, only about 1 in 10 households actually invest, even though most people have heard of the stock market and many are curious.
To make things easier, SEBI is rolling out simpler rules, digital sign-ups, and special outreach for women and folks in smaller towns.
Why should you care?
A bigger investor base means more people can grow their savings and be part of India's growth story.
SEBI's making things smoother with better KYC processes (like CKYC 2.0) and new incentives for investment helpers.
More homegrown investors also help make our markets stronger and less dependent on foreign money—so your investments could be safer even when global markets get shaky.
Plus, channeling savings into investments helps fuel new businesses and jobs across the country.