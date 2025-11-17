Bone AI raises $12 million for autonomous defense robotics
Bone AI, a robotics startup with roots in Seoul and Palo Alto, just raised $12 million in seed funding.
Third Prime led the round, Kolon Group joined in, and founder DK Lee put over $1.5 million of his own money on the line.
What does Bone AI actually do?
They aim to build smart autonomous vehicles—drones for air, land, and sea—but are currently focused on aerial drones, all powered by their own AI platform.
Right now, they're focusing on defense: using drones for logistics runs, wildfire spotting, and even counter-drone missions.
By integrating hardware and software, whether developed or acquired, they aim to keep tight control over safety and performance.
In numbers
Launched in early 2025, Bone AI has already pulled in $3 million revenue and landed a major government contract.
They also snapped up South Korean drone maker D-Makers just six months after starting out and were picked for a government logistics program to deploy their tech.