HCLTech and NVIDIA team up to build the future of physical AI
HCLTech and NVIDIA just opened a new innovation lab in Santa Clara, aiming to help companies create and test next-gen AI-powered robots and smart machines.
This lab is part of HCLTech's growing global network, integrated with its global AI Lab network.
What makes this lab special?
The lab brings together NVIDIA's powerful platforms—like Omniverse, Jetson, Isaac Sim, Metropolis, and Holoscan—with HCLTech's own AI tools (think VisionX and SmartTwin).
By combining these technologies, big organizations can speed up building autonomous systems—basically robots that learn from digital simulations before hitting the real world.
So what exactly is "physical AI?"
Physical AI mixes robotics, edge computing (fast processing close to where data is made), digital twins (virtual models of real things), simulation tech, and smart AI models.
The goal? To design smarter machines that can handle real-world tasks—from factories to warehouses—making operations more efficient and sustainable.