Acko plans $350 million IPO by late 2026: Report

Acko offers motor, health, travel, and embedded insurance—mostly online—and works with over 50 partners like Zomato and Urban Company. They also handle group health insurance for companies. With 78 million users and over a billion policies issued, Acko has built quite a reach.

Other details

IPO prep is underway: Acko's talking to bankers now and will start formal pitches next month, with advisers set to be picked soon.

Financially, things are looking up—revenue jumped to ₹2,836 crore in FY25 from ₹2,106 crore last year, while net loss shrank from ₹667 crore to ₹424 crore.