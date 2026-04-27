Acko plans ₹20,750cr IPO with new and secondary shares
Acko, the Bengaluru-based insurance tech startup, is gearing up to go public with an initial public offering, or IPO, that could value the company at up to $2.5 billion (about ₹20,750 crore).
They are expected to file their draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the coming months, and the offering will include both new shares and some existing investors selling part of their stake.
Acko expands into health, records ₹2,837cr
Started in 2016, Acko now covers everything from auto to health insurance, especially after picking up Parentlane.
You might have seen their products on apps like PhonePe and MyGate.
In fiscal 2025, they pulled in ₹2,837 crore in revenue (up 35%) while cutting losses by 37%.
The IPO is being handled by big names like ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley, with major investors including General Atlantic and Accel backing Acko's journey so far.