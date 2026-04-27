Acko plans ₹20,750cr IPO with new and secondary shares Business Apr 27, 2026

Acko, the Bengaluru-based insurance tech startup, is gearing up to go public with an initial public offering, or IPO, that could value the company at up to $2.5 billion (about ₹20,750 crore).

They are expected to file their draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the coming months, and the offering will include both new shares and some existing investors selling part of their stake.