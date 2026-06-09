Acko wants to raise $300M via IPO at $2B valuation

Financials

Acko General Insurance turned profitable in Q4 FY26

Acko General Insurance turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY26, although the company has not yet released its financials for this period. If all goes according to plan with the IPO, Acko will join a growing number of companies looking to tap into public markets. However, recent geopolitical tensions have rattled equity markets, leading many companies to postpone or rethink their listing plans.