ADA acquires Algonomy, expanding AI retail reach to 34 markets
ADA, The Data and AI Experience Company, has acquired Algonomy, a company known for using AI to make smart decisions in retail.
This move means ADA's platform will get a big upgrade with tech that delivers super-personalized, fully autonomous customer experiences.
Plus, ADA now expands its reach to 34 markets across the Asia-Pacific region, the US the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.
Algonomy is joining the ADA brand, but its current clients can still use all its products and teams.
Gattamneni and Jalan back AI agents
ADA's CEO Srinivas Gattamneni says this acquisition is all about creating an AI-powered ecosystem that makes real-time decisions at every step of your shopping journey.
Algonomy's CEO Atul Jalan adds that together they're shifting from just giving advice to actually letting AI agents drive personalized solutions.
The goal? Redefine how brands connect with customers and speed up smarter growth worldwide.