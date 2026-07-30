ADA acquires Algonomy, expanding AI retail reach to 34 markets

ADA, The Data and AI Experience Company, has acquired Algonomy, a company known for using AI to make smart decisions in retail.

This move means ADA's platform will get a big upgrade with tech that delivers super-personalized, fully autonomous customer experiences.

Plus, ADA now expands its reach to 34 markets across the Asia-Pacific region, the US the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

Algonomy is joining the ADA brand, but its current clients can still use all its products and teams.