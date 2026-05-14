Adani Airport Holdings and IHG open 5 Indian airport hotels
Business
Adani Airport Holdings and IHG Hotels & Resorts are joining forces to launch five new hotels at major Indian airports: Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur.
This move brings about 1,500 fresh rooms and introduces IHG's boutique Kimpton brand to India for the first time, aiming to make airport cities more than just stopovers.
Hotels part of Adani airport cities
The new properties will include a Kimpton in Jaipur plus Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels.
All of them will be part of Adani's huge airport city projects that blend travel with shopping, business spaces, and places to hang out.
Sudeep Jain from IHG said they're hoping these world-class destinations will really change how people experience travel in India.