Adani Airport Holdings raises ₹9,825cr to fund Indian airport upgrades
Business
Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) just landed a massive ₹9,825 crore ($1 billion) investment from big names like Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds.
The deal values AAHL at $18 billion and is set to fuel upgrades for Indian airports: think expansion, modernization, and building airport city ecosystems.
Three tranches give investors 5.54% stake
The funding rolls out in three parts by July 2027 and gives investors a 5.54% stake. Alpha Wave Global leads with $450 million; Premji Invest chips in $300 million; Temasek and BlackRock cover the rest.
AAHL is also ramping up non-aero businesses like duty-free retail and commercial real estate, plus aiming to double its passenger capacity to 200 million a year.