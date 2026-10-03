Adani Airport Holdings to expand Mumbai Terminal 1 to 20 million
Business
Mumbai's Terminal 1 is set for a major makeover starting January 2027.
Adani Airport Holdings plans to boost the terminal's capacity by one-third, so it can handle up to 20 million travelers every year.
This revamp follows news that the north section of Terminal 1B will be demolished for safety reasons, which will affect about five million passengers annually.
Flights shift to Navi Mumbai airport
With part of Terminal 1B coming down, airlines and flyers will see some changes.
Many flights are temporarily shifting to Navi Mumbai International Airport, where new international routes even get a full landing fee waiver.
Adani says this move is just for now, and they are working closely with airlines to keep things running as smoothly as possible during the switch.