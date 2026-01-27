Adani and Embraer to make regional aircraft in India

Adani Group and Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer have announced a strategic partnership to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India. The move is expected to bolster India's indigenous manufacturing capabilities and enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this collaboration was signed by officials from Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer at an event hosted by the Civil Aviation Ministry in New Delhi today.

Partnership MoU signed for regional transport aircraft collaboration The MoU signed by Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer is for a strategic partnership on regional transport aircraft in India. As part of this deal, both companies will also establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for Embraer's regional aircraft in India. The exact investment details and location of the proposed facility have not been disclosed yet.

Strategic goals Collaboration to enhance India's aviation capabilities Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha emphasized that this collaboration is not just about assembling regional aircraft but also involves progressive technology transfer, skill development, and building a robust supply chain. He stressed on making India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft. Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, confirmed that they are looking at multiple sites for this manufacturing facility and will finalize everything in the coming months.

Market potential Partnership to address India's regional aircraft needs The need for regional transport aircraft in India was emphasized, with the collaboration potentially leading to manufacturing planes for the larger South Asian market. Adani Defence & Aerospace President & CEO Ashish Rajvanshi called the partnership a "watershed" moment in India's self-reliance journey.

