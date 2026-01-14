Adani and Embraer team up for India's 1st commercial jet assembly line
Adani Group (via its aerospace division) and Brazil's Embraer are joining forces to build India's very first assembly line for commercial jets—right here at home.
These jets, seating 70 to 146 people, are designed for short- and medium-distance flights within the country.
More details about where this will happen and how big it'll be are expected at the Wings India air show in Hyderabad later this month.
Why does this matter?
This move could seriously boost jobs, cut down on imports, and give a push to the Make in India initiative.
With Embraer expecting India to need 500 new regional planes over the next 20 years (thanks to more airports popping up), this partnership puts India on the global aviation map—and could make flying around the country a lot more accessible.