Adani and Embraer team up for India's 1st commercial jet assembly line Business Jan 14, 2026

Adani Group (via its aerospace division) and Brazil's Embraer are joining forces to build India's very first assembly line for commercial jets—right here at home.

These jets, seating 70 to 146 people, are designed for short- and medium-distance flights within the country.

More details about where this will happen and how big it'll be are expected at the Wings India air show in Hyderabad later this month.