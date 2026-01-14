Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as Emerging Large Markets Lead

This move is part of Coca-Cola 's plan to double down on fast-growing markets in Asia and beyond. Incoming CEO Henrique Braun says Ray's experience will be key for tapping into new growth.

Who else is moving up?

Other big changes: Claudia Lorenzo steps in as Emerging Multi-Markets Lead for regions across Eurasia, Africa, and ASEAN and South Pacific.

Plus, Sedef Salingan Sahin becomes Chief Digital Officer—she'll be steering Coca-Cola's digital transformation worldwide.

It's all about future-proofing the brand for a changing world.