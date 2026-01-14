Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as Emerging Large Markets Lead
Coca-Cola just gave Sanket Ray a major promotion—he'll soon lead the company's operations across India, Southwest Asia, Greater China, Mongolia, Japan, and South Korea, on top of his current role as President of India and Southwest Asia.
His new gig starts March 31, 2024.
Why bother?
This move is part of Coca-Cola's plan to double down on fast-growing markets in Asia and beyond.
Incoming CEO Henrique Braun says Ray's experience will be key for tapping into new growth.
Who else is moving up?
Other big changes: Claudia Lorenzo steps in as Emerging Multi-Markets Lead for regions across Eurasia, Africa, and ASEAN and South Pacific.
Plus, Sedef Salingan Sahin becomes Chief Digital Officer—she'll be steering Coca-Cola's digital transformation worldwide.
It's all about future-proofing the brand for a changing world.