Coca-Cola does not plan to sell Costa Coffee anymore

Coca-Cola has reportedly called off its plans to sell the Costa Coffee chain. The decision comes after bids from private equity firms fell short of the company's £2 billion sale expectations, Financial Times reported. The US soft drinks giant had earlier engaged in discussions with potential buyers as part of an auction process that started in August last year.

Acquisition details Coca-Cola's journey with Costa Coffee since 2018 Coca-Cola had high hopes for Costa Coffee when it acquired the chain from Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels, for £3.9 billion in 2018. However, the coffee chain has struggled in recent years due to rising costs and stiff competition on UK high streets. The company was reportedly looking at a sale price of around £2 billion for Costa, which would have meant a multibillion-pound loss.

Market competition Potential buyers and future prospects The final bidders for Costa included TDR Capital, owner of Asda, and Bain Capital's special situations fund. Other private equity firms such as Apollo, KKR, and Centurium Capital were also in the running. Despite the sale talks, Coca-Cola's outgoing CEO James Quincey had previously said that Costa had "not quite delivered" for the company. Coca-Cola has reportedly not definitively ruled out a future sale of Costa Coffee, even as Henrique Braun takes over as CEO from March-end.

