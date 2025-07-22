Adani bid for Jaiprakash Associates: What's at stake?

Adani is ready to pay ₹3,500 crore upfront and keep another ₹890 crore inside JAL. The deal also involves possibly taking on a disputed land parcel worth ₹2,600 crore near the Yamuna Expressway. Some of the big-ticket assets? Think Jaypee Greens and Wishtown in Delhi-NCR, plus several unused cement plants across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

JAL owes creditors ₹57,185 crore

JAL owes creditors a massive ₹57,185 crore, so banks are weighing five different rescue plans—including offers from Dalmia Bharat and Vedanta.

The decision could shape who controls some major infrastructure projects next—and it's all happening under India's bankruptcy rules.

If you're curious about how big business deals go down when companies hit trouble, this one's worth keeping an eye on.