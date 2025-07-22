How Blinkit-Zomato combine is reshaping India's retail scene

Eternal Ltd, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, briefly topped DMart's parent company in market cap as its shares hit a record ₹311.60 on Tuesday. This milestone highlights how digital-first companies are shaking up India's retail scene.

Eternal's revenue jumped 67% last quarter to ₹7,563 crore Eternal's revenue jumped 67% year-on-year last quarter to ₹7,563 crore, thanks mostly to Blinkit.

For the first time, more money flowed through Blinkit than Zomato's food delivery—showing how quick commerce is winning over shoppers.

Blinkit slashed its losses and is aiming for breakeven by FY26 Blinkit slashed its losses and is aiming for breakeven by FY26, helped by more active users and new dark stores popping up across cities.

This progress has investors feeling upbeat about Eternal betting big on fast delivery.