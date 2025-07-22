JioCinema, Zee battle in arbitration over $1B cricket rights deal

Back in 2022, Zee scored TV rights to major men's cricket tournaments, while Star kept digital. But Zee allegedly missed a huge $203 million payment and didn't provide required bank guarantees. Star says that's breach of contract; Zee fires back saying Star didn't meet some conditions first and is actually owed an $8 million refund.

Wider implications of this case

This isn't just about two media giants arguing—it shows how massive (and risky) sports broadcasting deals have become in India.

With legal hearings set for November 2025, the outcome could shake up how future cricket rights are handled—and who gets to bring the game to your screen.