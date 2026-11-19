Adani CFO Jugeshinder Singh rebuts Uday Kotak over Anthropic valuation
Adani Group's CFO, Jugeshinder Singh, pushed back against Uday Kotak's comments about AI company Anthropic's massive $1.5 trillion IPO valuation.
Singh said it doesn't mean Indian companies are undervalued: AI firms are just valued differently because investors are pricing in the possibility that they can take on more work and operate around the clock, which isn't the case for banks or energy companies.
Adani Group bets $100B on AI
Singh compared the situation to the early days of the internet, saying it's a "category error" to judge AI and traditional sectors by the same standards.
He pointed out that Adani is betting big on tech, with a $100 billion investment in AI-ready data centers by 2035, a move that shows it's serious about long-term growth and innovation, even if it doesn't fit old-school business models.