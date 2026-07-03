Adani Copper LME listing enables global trade July 10, 2026 Business Jul 03, 2026

Adani Copper just got listed on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which means its copper can now be traded globally starting July 10, 2026.

The metal comes straight from Adani's massive Kutch Copper plant in Gujarat and will show up in LME warehouse reports, which is pretty cool for Indian manufacturing.