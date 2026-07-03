Adani Copper LME listing enables global trade July 10, 2026
Business
Adani Copper just got listed on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which means its copper can now be traded globally starting July 10, 2026.
The metal comes straight from Adani's massive Kutch Copper plant in Gujarat and will show up in LME warehouse reports, which is pretty cool for Indian manufacturing.
Kutch copper plant world's largest smelter
The Kutch Copper plant is actually the world's largest single-location copper smelter, with an annual capacity of 500,000 metric tons.
This move helps India cut down on copper imports (mostly from Japan), boosts local supply, and puts Indian copper on the global map.
Adani's LME registration is all about making India more self-reliant and meeting global standards.