Adani Defence & Aerospace wants 51% in India plane JV
Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazil's Embraer want to team up to build civilian planes in India, but shareholding has become a sticking point in ongoing talks.
Adani wants a 51% share, while Embraer says it needs majority ownership for full compliance with its quality assurance and technology transfer requirements.
Both sides are trying to work things out.
Adani Embraer MOU weighs Dholera site
This whole conversation started after they signed an MOU back in January 2026 to explore working together on aircraft manufacturing and services.
They're also weighing practical stuff like where to set up shop (Dholera in Gujarat is on the table) and how big their first orders might be.
If they sort things out, this partnership could play a big part in boosting India's regional air travel scene by combining Embraer's tech know-how with Adani's local reach.