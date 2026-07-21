Adani Energy Solutions Apr Jun 2026 profit 124.22% revenue 42.41%
Business
Adani Energy Solutions just posted a 124.22% jump in net profit for April-June 2026, hitting ₹1,149 crore compared to ₹512.48 crore last year.
Their revenue also shot up by 42.41%, reaching ₹9,711.08 crore.
Basically, the company made a lot more money this quarter than it did a year ago.
Profits over ₹600cr revenue nearly ₹2,900cr
With profits up by over ₹600 crore and revenues climbing nearly ₹2,900 crore from last year, Adani Energy Solutions is showing what strong strategy and quick market moves can do.