Adani Energy Solutions gains 2% on debut in NIFTY NEXT 50

Revenue growth and profit swing for the quarter

For the June 2025 quarter, revenue shot up to ₹6,819 crore from ₹5,379 crore last year, and net profit swung into positive territory at ₹539 crore—quite a turnaround from last year's loss of ₹1,191 crore for the same period.

Over the full year (FY25), annual revenue jumped by 43% to ₹23,767 crore; however, annual net profit slipped to ₹921 crore from ₹1,195 crore in FY24 as the company continues to adjust its finances and manage lower earnings per share (EPS).