Adani Energy Solutions gains 2% on debut in NIFTY NEXT 50
Adani Energy Solutions's stock climbed over 2% on Wednesday, landing at ₹811.15 and as a constituent of the NIFTY NEXT 50 index.
The boost comes after the company reported solid revenue growth and a return to profit for the April-June quarter of FY25, even though its yearly net profit saw a dip.
Revenue growth and profit swing for the quarter
For the June 2025 quarter, revenue shot up to ₹6,819 crore from ₹5,379 crore last year, and net profit swung into positive territory at ₹539 crore—quite a turnaround from last year's loss of ₹1,191 crore for the same period.
Over the full year (FY25), annual revenue jumped by 43% to ₹23,767 crore; however, annual net profit slipped to ₹921 crore from ₹1,195 crore in FY24 as the company continues to adjust its finances and manage lower earnings per share (EPS).