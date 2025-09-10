Next Article
Hitachi Energy's stock jumps nearly 5% on robust Q1FY26 performance
Hitachi Energy India's stock climbed nearly 5% on Wednesday, catching attention with its strong start to FY26.
The company's sales for April-June 2025 jumped approximately 11% to ₹1,478 crore, while net profit soared over 1,200% to ₹131 crore compared to the same period last year.
This momentum follows a solid FY25, where profits more than doubled from ₹163 crore in FY24 to ₹383 crore.
Dividend declaration boosts investor sentiment
Adding to the good news, Hitachi Energy announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (effective August 13), showing it's looking out for its shareholders.
The upbeat results and dividend have clearly sparked fresh interest among investors—and made this stock one to watch right now.