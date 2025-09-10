Hitachi Energy's stock jumps nearly 5% on robust Q1FY26 performance Business Sep 10, 2025

Hitachi Energy India's stock climbed nearly 5% on Wednesday, catching attention with its strong start to FY26.

The company's sales for April-June 2025 jumped approximately 11% to ₹1,478 crore, while net profit soared over 1,200% to ₹131 crore compared to the same period last year.

This momentum follows a solid FY25, where profits more than doubled from ₹163 crore in FY24 to ₹383 crore.