Next Article
HDFC Bank to suspend services on September 12: Check details
Heads up: HDFC Bank is doing some scheduled maintenance on September 12, 2025, from midnight to 1:30am.
During this window, you won't be able to use UPI, RuPay credit cards, or access services through the HDFC Bank app and third-party apps.
What to do during the downtime?
No need to stress—HDFC suggests using the PayZapp wallet for your payments while their main services are offline.
It works like a digital wallet and virtual card, open to everyone (not just HDFC customers).
Plus, net banking will still be up and running if you need to manage your account or make transactions during that time.