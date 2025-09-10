Novo Nordisk to cut 9,000 jobs as profits dip

Layoffs part of plan to save 8 billion kroner annually

The layoffs, including 5,000 jobs in Denmark, are part of a plan to save eight billion kroner each year by 2026.

Novo's market value has dropped over 60% in the past year, and its new obesity drug CagriSema failed to outperform Eli Lilly's Mounjaro in weight loss.

CEO Mike Doustdar indicates that these tough moves are about building a more agile company that can stay competitive long-term.